Cole-Hamilton: Sick Kids saga has many more months ahead

Responding to the news that the opening of the delayed Sick Kids has now been delayed from the autumn to 25th January 2021, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“This update reveals the saga of the Sick Kids hospital move is set to drag on for many more months.

“While it was inevitable covid would have an additional impact, ministers should be ashamed by the long succession of delays and the astrononmical cost of mismanagement.

“These failings run into the tens of millions of pounds and families have been deprived of what should be a world class custom built hospital when we could have used it most.

“The Health Secretary must ensure this latest deadline isn't missed and be entirely transparent about the final cost of the countless mistakes.”