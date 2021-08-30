Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton sets out priorities for parliamentary term

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the return of Parliament this week, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Over the coming months I want to set out proposals that will give people new hope after the division and disarray of the past decade.

"I want to draw a sharp contrast between the priorities of the Liberal Democrats: the climate emergency, the state of the NHS and opportunities for young people, and the priorities of the nationalist coalition. 

Commenting on the impact of the nationalist coalition on prospective parliamentary work, Mr Cole-Hamilton added:

“The coalition is lined with new rules that undermine the Scottish Parliament. The new ‘no surprises’ rule binds every single Green MSP to SNP ministers and would turn their FMQs and debates into a scripted charade.

“Scotland desperately needs new hope but with the Greens now signed up to support the SNP at every turn, Scotland is now stuck with the status quo.

“We need to fight the climate emergency with ferocity but without the baggage of nationalism. The planet doesn’t have time for the new nationalist coalition to drag us back to the all-consuming divisive constitutional arguments of the past.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies