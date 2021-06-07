Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton sets out plans for school meals, mental health and fuel poverty ahead of poverty debate

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Scottish Parliament debate on Tackling Poverty and Building a Fairer Country, Alex Cole-Hamilton has challenged the new SNP Social Justice Secretary to put constitutional grievances aside as he highlighted the attainment gap, mental health and insecure housing as three key areas in which the government could act immediately to tackle poverty. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“I was dismayed to see that the first act of the minister in charge of tackling poverty in Scotland was to prioritise picking a fight with Westminster. 

“Scotland has a stubborn poverty problem. From education to mental health to housing there are a host of areas which need urgent attention.

“In the debate tomorrow there should be a focus on solutions - increasing the provision of free meals to all primary school children, expanding mental health services and building at least 40,000 new homes for social rent.

“By putting constitutional grievances aside, we can focus on building a Scotland to be proud of.”

