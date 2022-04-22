Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton sets out plan to help families with housing and childcare costs

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today used a visit to Pennywell Pantry in north Edinburgh to highlight how the party’s councillors will deliver for families worried sick about the cost of living crisis.

The party’s priorities at this election include:

  • Raising and accelerating national targets in order to build thousands more homes for social rent.
  • Extending free early learning and childcare to cut costs and give families the flexibility, holiday options and wraparound provision they need.
  • Supporting children through breakfast clubs available to everyone who would benefit, removing hunger as a barrier to learning.
  • Making sure every child has access to connected technology after many were left without devices during remote learning.
  • The creation of a permanent nationwide Holiday Fun Fund and guaranteed access to life-changing activities outside of school.

Pennywell Pantry, run by the charity Community Renewal, is a dignified way to get food for low-income families in Muirhouse and West Pilton, which aims to offer a wide range of fresh and store cupboard food. The Pantry is currently fully subscribed though anyone is welcome to sign up to the waiting list for the next opening.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“Pennywell Pantry is a fantastic community initiative that helps so many individuals and families in need. In the middle of the biggest fall in living standards since the fifties, it saddens me but does not surprise me how in demand their services are. 

“Their work shows how important it is for people making decisions to be embedded in the communities they serve. It is just five miles from here to St Andrews House but it can feel like another universe.

“Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors will get to grips with what really matters right now which is the cost of living crisis.

“Together we are determined to get extra help to families, including on housing and childcare. Those bills can be just as frightening as the gas bill.

“Every Scottish Liberal Democrat elected on May 5th will offer new hope for communities across Scotland.” 

Sheila Thomson - Community Renewal’s Regional Director for the East - adds:  

“The pantry is one of many services Community Renewal offers from our community hub on Pennywell Rd. In addition to providing affordable food and household items, we also support residents with practical advice on a range of issues including employment, health and wellbeing and community matters. 

“We are delighted to welcome Alex today and are especially keen for him to meet some of the committed volunteers who provide such a friendly welcome and safe environment for all the pantry members.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies