Cole-Hamilton sets out ministerial to-do list to support easing of restrictions

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today set out a to-do list of areas in which the Health Secretary must take action including measures to boost vaccine uptake among young people, improve the performance of the Protect Scotland app and extra contact tracing staff.

Humza Yousaf told Good Morning Scotland this morning that he was "confident of being able to move forward,” with the lifting of restrictions, despite the Government missing its target to have all 40-49 years olds fully vaccinated by today.

Mr Cole-Hamilton's five-point list is as follows:

Phone calls to all young people to confirm receipt of vaccine appointments

Pop-up vaccination clinics at universities

Improve performance of the Protect Scotland app

Ensure that testing capacity is secured for a safe and effective Test and Release system

Increase the number of contact tracing staff so that close contacts no longer just receive a text message and tracing activities that were switched off can be reactivated.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Everyone in Scotland is hoping that further lifting of restrictions can take place in the next few weeks.

"To ensure that this can safely go ahead there is a lengthy to-do list of measures that the Health Secretary could put in place.

"For weeks I have been urging the Scottish Government to contact young people directly to ensure they get details of their appointments, rather than simply relying on blue letters.

"The Protect Scotland app only logs a fraction of the covid cases of its counterpart in England. The Health Secretary needs to see what steps can be taken to improve these tools.

"We also need to know that we have the testing capacity secured for a safe and effective Test and Release system, reducing the number of people who need to isolate for the full ten days unnecessarily, as set out by the Royal College of Surgeons.

"The Health Secretary should take action to put these measures in place and ensure Scotland can safely move forward. The alternative is a head long rush into the unknown."