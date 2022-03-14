Cole-Hamilton sets out Covid policy checklist

Speaking ahead of the First Minister’s Covid statement expected on Tuesday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“With Covid rates in Scotland now significantly higher than other parts of the UK, we need a bit of humility from the First Minister and a clear plan of action.

“Huge numbers of people are not uploading their positive test results to the contact tracing app. The government should kick off a new public information campaign to stress the importance of these measures and encouraging people to act.

“Rates are soaring in schools so the First Minister should commit to air filters in every classroom to keep pupils and teachers safe.

“Finally, the domestic vaccine passport app should be scrapped entirely. All it has done is breed false confidence when vaccinated people can freely spread the virus. The focus needs to be on encouraging people to keep testing with free lateral flow tests.”