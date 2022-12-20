Cole-Hamilton: Scottish Government is squeezing councils to the pips

Responding to John Swinney’s appearance on the Sunday Show this morning where he was challenged about the budget deal given to local authorities and education, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The Scottish Government is squeezing councils and education to the pips.



“Their budgets have been eroded year after year by the SNP and Greens. The consequences of that can be seen in the failure to close the poverty-related attainment gap to the potholes in our roads.



“Local authorities need both a fair deal from the Scottish Government and a power surge that recognises the important work that they do. They need new hope, not another ministerial takeover of social care and a billion pound bureaucracy that would trample over local services once again.”