Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton reveals that over a third of GP practices are reporting vacancies

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following the news that over a third of GP practices reported vacancies during 2021/22, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on the government to “get on with day job” and combat the crisis facing general practitioners. 

According to Public Health Scotland, over a third of GP practices reported vacancies, while a quarter of practices also reported nursing vacancies. Lothian and Grampian health boards reported that more than half of their practices had GP vacancies.  

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government decided to cut £65 million from primary care services and £5 million from the Sustainability Payment to practices. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“There has long been a workforce crisis in general practice, with a lack of GPs, practice nurses and other clinical staff.  

“The Scottish Government have allowed these shortages to worsen with year after year of cuts and mismanagement. Now, we are at a boiling point where staff feel overwhelmed and under pressure, while patients are left waiting and waiting.  

“GPs have some of the highest levels of burnout in the health service, so it is no wonder that many are planning to leave the profession. They can only be pushed so far.  

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to invest in robust workforce planning and place recruitment and retention at the heart of the NHS. My party and I will support all those on the front lines of our NHS, who have been asked to go above and beyond the call of duty for far too long.”

ENDS 

Notes to editors 

The latest figures can be found here 

The comments about cutting £65 million from primary care services and £5 million from the Sustainability Payment can be found here

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies