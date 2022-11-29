Cole-Hamilton reveals that over a third of GP practices are reporting vacancies

Following the news that over a third of GP practices reported vacancies during 2021/22, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on the government to “get on with day job” and combat the crisis facing general practitioners.

According to Public Health Scotland, over a third of GP practices reported vacancies, while a quarter of practices also reported nursing vacancies. Lothian and Grampian health boards reported that more than half of their practices had GP vacancies.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government decided to cut £65 million from primary care services and £5 million from the Sustainability Payment to practices.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“There has long been a workforce crisis in general practice, with a lack of GPs, practice nurses and other clinical staff.

“The Scottish Government have allowed these shortages to worsen with year after year of cuts and mismanagement. Now, we are at a boiling point where staff feel overwhelmed and under pressure, while patients are left waiting and waiting.

“GPs have some of the highest levels of burnout in the health service, so it is no wonder that many are planning to leave the profession. They can only be pushed so far.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to invest in robust workforce planning and place recruitment and retention at the heart of the NHS. My party and I will support all those on the front lines of our NHS, who have been asked to go above and beyond the call of duty for far too long.”

