Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton reveals 1 in 3 of calls to mental health hub go unanswered

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called out the Scottish Government for “broken promise after promise,” as he revealed that between March 2021 and June 2022, one in three calls to the NHS Mental Health Hub have gone unanswered.   

The NHS 24-111 Mental Health Hub is run by specialist nurses who respond to calls from those phoning at a time of crisis.   

In March 2021, the First Minister said that the number of unanswered calls was “unacceptable.” However, a Scottish Liberal Democrat Freedom of Information request shows that between March 2021 and June 2022, 61,538 calls out of 185,469 went unanswered (33%). 

In the first month of its operation in January 2020, 45 calls were abandoned, but by June 2022, it had climbed to 3,778. 

Commenting on these figures, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:   

“When it comes to mental health, all we see from this government is broken promise after broken promise.  

“In the wake of a pandemic and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, people all across this country are having to deal with enormous stress and mental anguish. Unfortunately, many people who reached out for help simply did not get it.  

"The First Minister has admitted that these numbers were unacceptable, but neither she nor her government are taking strong enough action to fix the problem. 

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are determined to give new hope to everyone struggling with their mental health. We would roll out mental health professionals in every GP surgery and A&E department, put more counsellors in schools and ensure that training is ramped up so that every workplace benefits from a mental health first aider." 

Scottish Liberal Democrats

