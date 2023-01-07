Cole-Hamilton reveals 1,100 babies born dependent on substances over five years

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP

today demanded that the Scottish Government commit to creating world-leading drug and

alcohol services after new figures revealed that at least 1,100 babies have been born

dependent on substances since 2017.

Statistics compiled by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through freedom of information

requests show that at least 1,123 babies were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome

(NAS) - showing signs of drug addiction because of their mother taking legal or illegal drugs

during pregnancy.



The health board reporting the most cases was NHS Lothian with 609, NHS Greater Glasgow

and Clyde with 183 and NHS Grampian with 156.



The symptoms of NAS, caused by drugs passing from the mother to her foetus’ blood stream

during pregnancy, include uncontrollable trembling, hyperactivity, blotchy skin and highpitch crying.



Commenting, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:



“There figures are utterly heartbreaking. There is perhaps no worse possible start in life for

a newborn baby.

“Earlier this year, independent experts described the government’s current funding for

drugs and alcohol as woefully inadequate for this level of public emergency. Years of

underfunding saw valuable local facilities shut their doors and critical expertise lost. Nicola

Sturgeon has admitted her government wasn’t paying attention while Scotland’s situation

became many times worse than anywhere else in Europe.

“It is time for radical action, not just to help people struggling with drug misuse today, but

for future generations too. That means investing in local services which are best placed to

intervene to stop lives from being lost and new lives starting dependent on substances.

“Drug misuse should always be treated as a health issue, not a criminal justice matter.

Anything else will condemn many more children to be born into these awful

circumstances.”