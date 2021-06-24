Cole-Hamilton responds to tragic cervical screening errors

Responding to the announcement from the Scottish Government that women have been wrongly excluded from the cervical screening programme and that one woman has died, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"This is a serious public health failure. It will be deeply alarming news to women across the country and it is a tragic reminder of the importance of robust screening programmes.

"The government must do whatever it takes to quickly identify and contact every woman who may have been affected and guarantee that anyone who is worried can access advice and support without delay.

"We also need to know how these screening errors went undetected for so long and escaped the eye of audit after audit."

ENDS