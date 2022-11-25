Cole-Hamilton responds to Supreme Court verdict

Responding to the Supreme Court’s verdict, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“This is an embarrassing defeat for the First Minister.

“Scores of legal experts warned that the law is clear and that this case was a complete waste of Supreme Court time and taxpayers’ money, but the Scottish Government would not listen.

“It has been a terrible use of funds at a time when every penny should be squeezed to help people through the cost of living crisis. Breaking up the UK simply isn’t a priority for people opening their bills with dread or struggling to get the treatment they need.

“I have lost count of how many times the First Minister has launched independence campaigns, each with less energy and momentum than the last. While Nicola Sturgeon goes through the motions people wait days for an ambulance, months for NHS treatment and years for lifeline ferries.

“It is time the SNP Government finally focus on what really matters. What Scotland needs now is new hope not old divisions.”