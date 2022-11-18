Cole-Hamilton responds to shortage of psychiatrists in Scotland

Responding to research from the Royal College of Psychiatrists showing there is only one consultant psychiatrist for every 10,250 people and only one CAMHS specialist for every 16,351 children, with the frontline pleading for fresh workforce investment, Scottish Liberal Democrat Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“In the wake of the pandemic and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, people are having to deal with enormous stress and mental anguish.

“People are already waiting years for the help they need, but the Scottish Government’s response has been to strip £38m from this year’s funding.



“Our mental health services need new hope. Scottish Liberal Democrats would instead expand mental health services in every corner of Scotland, removing barriers to training, rolling more professionals out to every A&E and GP surgery, putting more counsellors in schools and offering every workplace the benefit of a mental health first aider.”