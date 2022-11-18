Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton responds to shortage of psychiatrists in Scotland

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to research from the Royal College of Psychiatrists showing there is only one consultant psychiatrist for every 10,250 people and only one CAMHS specialist for every 16,351 childrenwith the frontline pleading for fresh workforce investment, Scottish Liberal Democrat Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:  

“In the wake of the pandemic and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, people are having to deal with enormous stress and mental anguish.

“People are already waiting years for the help they need, but the Scottish Government’s response has been to strip £38m from this year’s funding.

“Our mental health services need new hope. Scottish Liberal Democrats would instead expand mental health services in every corner of Scotland, removing barriers to training, rolling more professionals out to every A&E and GP surgery, putting more counsellors in schools and offering every workplace the benefit of a mental health first aider.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies