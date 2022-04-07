Cole-Hamilton responds to report on maternal mental health during Covid

Responding to a new report into perinatal experiences during Covid, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson and leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"This report makes clear that the decision to prevent women from being able to involve their partners at key moments of maternity care was a tremendously tough one for many to take.

"People made huge sacrifices under the guise of preventing the spread of Covid-19. This report makes clear that if such a situation were to arise again there would have to be a careful assessment of the evidence before imposing such strict and draconian restrictions again.

"I have spoken with parents angered that they were forced to obey these rules when the Prime Minister was partying in Downing Street. I hope that no one regrets the sacrifices they made to keep others safe, but I can see why his bad behaviour would be especially tough for people to take.

"As we look to learn lessons from the Covid pandemic, concerns for the practical and psychological impact of these restrictions on pregnant women and their partners will need to be considered. I also want to see a fresh push on perinatal mental health to ensure that support is there for those who need it."