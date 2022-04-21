Cole-Hamilton responds to NHS staffing announcement

Responding to the Scottish Government’s embargoed announcement on NHS staffing, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“Under this SNP/Green Government there are record numbers of vacancies in every corner of the NHS. Any new staff will therefore be welcomed by their colleagues with open arms but the situation remains desperate.

“Without fresh action to retain existing staff every plan to recruit new staff, treat people quickly and curtail the backlogs will fall flat. It’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have proposed an urgent new Burnout Prevention Strategy - a plan the SNP/Green Government were wrong to vote down.

“Staff on the frontline need extra protection, patients need new hope and everyone needs ministers who are focused on what really matters right now. They should be busy drawing up new plans to ramp up NHS recruitment and retention, instead they’ve got top officials working on independence.”