Cole-Hamilton responds to new Covid framework

Responding to the First Minister's announcement of the Scottish Government's new framework for Covid restrictions, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: 

"The gaps in our testing and contacting tracing operations were punishing. The delays ramping those up pushed Scotland into tighter restrictions. So we should not make that mistake again given the possibility of future variants.

"Testing is an important warning light. People want to have the confidence that they are going to be able to access lateral flow tests for free as they need them, regardless of their background or income. That should be within the new framework.

"I’m glad to see the end of mandatory vaccine passports, but I’m concerned about allowing businesses to demand them without a clear, defined public health rationale.

"It is in defiance of the fact that you can have a vaccine passport and still have Covid.

"These were supposed to be a exceptional measure to drive up vaccinations, so why is the First Minister normalising vaccine passports indefinitely?"

