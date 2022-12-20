Cole-Hamilton responds to Kevin Stewart’s comments about the National Care Service

Responding to Kevin Stewart’s comments during this morning's Health Committee in the Scottish Parliament, that the proposed National Care Service Bill is “not a power grab but it is responding to what we have heard from people,” Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“If Kevin Stewart had really listened to people, he would have heard that over the past few months, even usually loyal SNP councillors and parliamentarians have been lining up to explain to the government just how wrong they’ve got this. Just last week, South Lanarkshire Council unanimously voted to scrap the government’s plans. From trade unions to charities, the chorus of voices is only getting louder.



“Adult social care requires more funding, higher standards and a national aspiration to improve provision across the country. It is local in nature, it links with housing services, community support, community groups, and local health and indeed mental health services. It does not need plans which will replace local control with a billion-pound bureaucracy run by SNP ministers in charge."