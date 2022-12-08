Cole-Hamilton responds to junior doctor strike ballot

Responding to the confirmation by BMA Scotland that it is now in a formal dispute with the Scottish Government and that its Scottish Junior Doctor Committee (SJDC) has voted to ballot members on industrial action in the first quarter of 2023, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Today's news should be a grave warning to the health secretary: he must finally step up to the plate.

“As A&E plummets to another record low and we enter what will surely be the first week of the hardest winter, doctors have had enough. Medics are driven to act in the best interests of the public and patients, but they are now at boiling point.

“Despite every single red light flashing on the dashboard, this SNP/Green coalition has continuously ignored and opposed Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention plan and a staff assembly. These would put the expertise of doctors and other NHS staff first, better helping us resolve this ever-escalating emergency.

“If Humza Yousaf cannot fundamentally change his approach and get control of the crisis, he will simply have to go. Staff are teetering on the edge and patients are suffering in pain.”