Cole-Hamilton responds to FM’s misleading use of breast cancer figures

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the report in The Times that Nicola Sturgeon misled breast cancer patients after an expert described her use of figures in the Scottish parliament as “confusing or deliberately obfuscating,” Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“This betrays a troubling instinct on the part of the First Minister to misrepresent and mislead.  

 

“When Nicola Sturgeon said only around 7 out of 150 breast cancer referrals in NHS Tayside would have to receive treatment outside the health board, she failed to mention that up to 140 of those referrals ultimately did not result in a breast cancer diagnosis.

 

“The complete opposite of her words, then, was true. Rather than a small minority, the vast majority of women in NHS Tayside who require breast cancer treatment have to be treated outside the health board.  

 

“This is a shoddy and unacceptable way to treat patients and families, undermining and invalidating the seriousness of their experiences.  

 

“I want to see this government launch an independent public inquiry so that patients can finally get the clear and honest answers they so desperately need.”  

