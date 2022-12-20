Cole-Hamilton responds to delayed SNP budget statement

Responding to the Scottish Government’s budget in the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“This is a bleak day for our country. External factors have certainly played their parts but they have been compounded by the manifest failures of this government.

“Failure on mental health waiting times, on educational attainment and on ferries and energy generation

“And on top of all that this government has failed to grow our economy despite the extensive leavers they have available to them.

“There is a lot of pain in this budget. Pain for mental health services, for a voluntary sector on it knees that will now face another £4m cut and a local government uplift that is barely half what COSLA have asked for in order to keep the lights on.

“I presented the Deputy First Minister with further savings so I am disappointed that it appears there is still a £17m contract for national testing of children as young as four and five, and the vast and unnecessary bureaucracy that is the ministerial takeover of social care.

“There is still time to turn this around, if he cancelled those particular plans, that would allow him to offer some hope for the 200,000 sufferers of long Covid on whom this budget is silent.

“This government had an opportunity to be transformative in terms of the climate emergency and the rising cost of living by instructing an immediate programme of public works to insulate every home in Scotland. He even had a photo op. But interrogating the figures it appears he is reannouncing large portions of the energy efficiency budget, so can I ask, how much of this is actually new money?”