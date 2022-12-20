Cole-Hamilton responds to ambulance staff rejecting pay offer

Responding to the news that the GMB Union representing NHS ambulance staff has rejected the Scottish Government's latest pay offer, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Ambulance staff have been pushed to the limit- it is no surprise they feel they have no other option but to strike. They face pressure after pressure, but this SNP/Green coalition just isn’t listening.



“Scottish Liberal Democrat research revealed that ambulance response times have worsened in almost every local authority. But the Scottish Government have been too busy trying to take a wrecking ball to the UK, while opposing and voting down Scottish Liberal Democrat calls to tackle the crisis through a burnout prevention plan and a staff assembly.



“The Health Secretary must fundamentally change his approach and offer ambulance staff a fair pay deal. If he cannot do this, he will need to go because patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long.”