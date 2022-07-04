Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Remove CCTV cameras linked to Uighur repression

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the Scottish Government to set out a timescale for removing components from its security systems produced by a firm linked to repression of Uighurs in China.

His comments come as a group of 67 MPs and Lords have called on the UK Government to ban the sale and use of Hikvision and Dahua surveillance equipment in the UK.

The Times previously reported that concerns over the use of Hikvision cameras have been raised since reports emerged that its facial recognition cameras have been used to distinguish entire ethnic populations from the Chinese, placing Tibetans and Uighurs at risk.

In July 2021, the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs committee report into the UK’s Responsibility to Act on Atrocities in Xinjiang and Beyond was clear that no company with ties to human rights breaches should be receiving government contracts, highlighting Hikvision as an example of such a firm. 

In response to parliamentary questions from Mr Cole-Hamilton, Scottish ministers revealed that within the Police Scotland estate: "A number of Police Scotland CCTV cameras within the estate will be Hikvision or will contain Hikvision components" and that on the Scottish Government estate: "The Scottish Government has a number of legacy items manufactured by Hikvision which are being phased out".

Commenting on the use of the cameras, Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“It’s clear that the time has come for a ban on the sale and use of this equipment.

“The Scottish Government have had numerous warnings that Hikvision were providing surveillance tools for the Chinese government including in last summer's Foreign Affairs committee report.

“The Scottish Government and its agencies should cease purchasing equipment from this firm and be open about where they are in use across Scotland and the practicalities of removing this equipment.

“Ministers need to give a definitive timeline for when Hikvision components will be removed from the entire Scottish Government estate and that of its partners such as Police Scotland".

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies