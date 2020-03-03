Cole-Hamilton: Record 861 young people wait over a year for CAMHS

Responding to the news that just 66.4% of children and young people are being seen within 18 weeks for mental health treatment, with a record 861 children and young people waiting over a year, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“The SNP Government is failing a generation of young people. The consequences of waiting anything up to two years for treatment are devastating. Problems that start small are becoming crises as help arrives too late.

“At the same time as these unbearable waits were being recorded, SNP ministers at Parliament were voting to deny that there is a mental health crisis in Scotland. These statistics show how wrong that was.

“Staff are working around the clock but they aren’t getting anywhere close to the support and resources they need.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to end the waiting times scandal and get people the help they need by seriously expanding the workforce, providing a new mental health practitioner in every GP practice and new 24 hours a day services in A&E.”