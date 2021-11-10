Cole-Hamilton reacts to another ambulance waiting times death

Responding to reports in the Daily Record that a ​55-year-old man died after waiting five hours for an ambulance, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“My condolences ​go to the family and friends of Richard Brown. Stories like this are excruciating and, in some cases, fatal. Current waiting times clearly show that the ambulance service needs an immediate and transformational injection of resources and capacity.

“The SNP’s mismanagement of the NHS and the ambulance service is harming people. The feeling of powerlessness and its impact on mental health must have on our NHS staff, patients and those who call for help is unimaginable. The NHS is about to face its worst winter yet and the Government is failing to equip ambulances, and the NHS as a whole, with the necessary means to do their jobs and save lives.

"We need an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths caused by the waiting times crisis.”

