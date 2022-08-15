Cole-Hamilton questions ministerial leadership of Ukrainian refugee scheme

Commenting on reports that a second cruise ship on the Clyde could house Ukrainian refugees and that the SNP could call in the army for help, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“The Scottish government’s handling of the refugee scheme has been an unmitigated disaster.

“The scale of this humanitarian challenge has been clear for months but Scottish Government pledges have frequently outrun the practicalities.

“We need a fresh push on securing volunteer hosts and more money for vetting them as soon as possible.

“Unless this is resolved swiftly there will be real questions over whether the ministers in charge should remain in place or whether fresh leadership is required.”