Cole-Hamilton: Put strained A&E departments on a steady footing now

Responding to the news that performance against the A&E waiting time target fell last week, with just 83.7% of patients treated within 4 hours, 928 patients waiting over 8 hours and 333 patients waiting over 12 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“The next few months could be very difficult for staff in the NHS across Scotland.

“These statistics show our accident and emergency rooms are under considerable strain already.

“NHS staff work around the clock all year round without sufficient support and resources. As a result the waiting time targets haven’t been met since 2017.

“The Health Secretary must urgently get our emergency departments on a steady footing so they are well placed to deal with any emerging demand.”

