Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton presses Sturgeon to abandon social care centralisation plans

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today pressed the First Minister to abandon her plans for the centralisation of care services.

Speaking in the chamber, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Presiding Officer, we see the cost of Tory incompetence measured out in the budget today. It will be punishing for families and public services.

“Those on the lowest incomes are most exposed. That includes many working in our social care sector.

“But the First Minister is asking all of them to wait four years for the wrong solution.

“Organisations are lining up to condemn the creation of the deceptively named National Care Service. This week Barnardo’s were the latest to warn that the huge spend required risks diverting resources away from frontline services.

“Presiding Officer, they are right. The cost of this vast unnecessary bureaucracy is up to £1.3 billion and rising. And that’s before Scottish ministers trigger a massive VAT bill through centralisation.

“If the First Minister has a billion pounds to spare then every care worker in Scotland can think of better ways to spend it.

“So can I ask her, will she withdraw the Bill today and put that money into services and staff?”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies