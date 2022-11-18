Cole-Hamilton presses Sturgeon to abandon social care centralisation plans

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today pressed the First Minister to abandon her plans for the centralisation of care services.

Speaking in the chamber, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Presiding Officer, we see the cost of Tory incompetence measured out in the budget today. It will be punishing for families and public services.

“Those on the lowest incomes are most exposed. That includes many working in our social care sector.

“But the First Minister is asking all of them to wait four years for the wrong solution.

“Organisations are lining up to condemn the creation of the deceptively named National Care Service. This week Barnardo’s were the latest to warn that the huge spend required risks diverting resources away from frontline services.

“Presiding Officer, they are right. The cost of this vast unnecessary bureaucracy is up to £1.3 billion and rising. And that’s before Scottish ministers trigger a massive VAT bill through centralisation.

“If the First Minister has a billion pounds to spare then every care worker in Scotland can think of better ways to spend it.

“So can I ask her, will she withdraw the Bill today and put that money into services and staff?”