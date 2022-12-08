Cole-Hamilton presses Scottish Government over cameras which threaten national security

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today pressed the Scottish Government over whether it will take action to remove or restrict the use of security cameras made by companies subject to Chinese National Intelligence Law.

Speaking in the chamber Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Scottish Liberal Democrat research conducted in September found that Hikvision CCTV cameras are currently used by thirteen councils across the country.

“They are also installed as part of the Police Scotland and Scottish Government estates.

“Two weeks ago, the UK Government Security Group ordered government departments to stop installing cameras manufactured by Chinese firms, including Hikvision, because they pose a threat to national security.

“So, can I ask the Minister, will the Scottish Government now accelerate the refresh of CCTV equipment so we can remove these cameras from our sites of sensitivity as soon as possible.”

After the exchange he added:

“We can’t afford to be nonchalant. Experts have likened this to ‘digital asbestos’ because companies under the control of foreign governments have got a route into our surveillance systems.

“The time has come for a ban on the sale and use of this equipment. Having an ongoing relationship with firms like this is really beyond the pale.”