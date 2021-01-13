Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Cole-Hamilton presses Health Secretary over vaccine rollout

2021-01-13

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today pressed the Heath Secretary for answers surrounding the delay in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland.

Following Ms Freeman’s statement on vaccination planning, Mr Cole-Hamilton asked the Cabinet Secretary why there are currently 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine being stored by Movianto in Bedford, rather than being distributed across Scotland’s GP surgeries.

Speaking after the exchange, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The vaccine rollout has been sluggish across Scotland. This is not only frustrating but it also points to a failure within the Scottish Government to adequately prepare for this logistical effort.

“Doses of a vaccine in a freezer 300 miles away are of no use to vulnerable Scots, many of whom have had little indication of when they can expect to receive the first dose of the vaccine. We’re told we have enough vaccinators and vaccine, so I can’t understand why we have an unused stockpile.

“I have a constituent whose 92-year-old father is currently staying with her. When she phoned up her local GP surgery to enquire when her father can expect to be vaccinated, she was told that surgery had only been supplied with 100 vaccines and that these were initially going to care home residents.

“Essentially, my constituent is now in a position where she has been told to “wait and see” what happens over the next few weeks. I am sure that this example will be one of just countless cases where vulnerable people are being left out in the cold due to poor planning and failure to efficiently distribute this life saving vaccine.”

