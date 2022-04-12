Cole-Hamilton presses for early detection as cancer diagnoses fall

Responding to new figures from Public Health Scotland showing there was drop in numbers for those diagnosed with early stage cancers such as cervical, colorectal and breast cancer in 2020, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“This is a deeply concerning decline in the number of cancers being detected early. Combined with the fact that not even one Scottish health board met the 62-day standard for referral in this last quarter, it is worrying what the impact will be on Scotland’s cancer care services.

“All of this means people in need waiting in limbo, whilst their loved ones watch on anxiously, powerless to do anything. The Scottish Government needs to get a grip of cancer care and treatment as a matter of urgency. The importance of early detection is undeniable.

“That is why Scottish Liberal Democrats have called on the Scottish Government to reinvigorate the Detect Cancer Early programme to include new ways to promote the importance of cervical screening and other cancer screening programmes. Patients simply cannot continue to wait.”