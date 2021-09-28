Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton presses FM to abandon Covid ID cards

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today pressed the First Minister to abandon her plan for Covid ID cards.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Last week at the Covid-19 committee, Professor Jonathan Montgomery told of an event in Cornwall that chose to require Vaccine passports for entry. This measure didn’t stop 5,000 attendees catching Covid. 

“The night time industry has taken the government to court, every opposition party has opposed the measure and the Scottish Human Rights Commission has expressed grave concerns that it has seen no evidential base for them. 

“The 18-day delay in enforcement is an admission that government and businesses are nowhere near ready and we have the evidence that shows they don’t even work. 

“Will the First Minister abandon this assault on the right to medical privacy today?”

