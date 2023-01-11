Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Over 360,000 operations lost since Covid shows patients are being let down

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on Humza Yousaf  to “get his head out of the sand”, after new Liberal Democrat analysis revealed that 365,519 operations have been lost since the pandemic first began, yet another indication that the Cabinet Secretary’s recovery plan is failing.

Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of Public Health Scotland figures has compared average pre-Covid levels of NHS activity with the number of operations scheduled over the past two years.

The analysis also showed there was a 28% decrease between the number of operations scheduled in November last year and the average pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:  

"The Cabinet Secretary needs to get his head out of the sand. The backlogs are still getting worse and worse, his NHS recovery plan is failing and patients waiting for operations are being let down.

“Knowing that they can get the treatment they need when they need it is what really matters to people; and this government is not delivering.

“This is yet another indication that the NHS is floundering in a crisis of the SNP’s making.  If Humza Yousaf doesn’t fundamentally change his approach, the First Minister will need to find someone who can take the right one. “

