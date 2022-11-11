Cole-Hamilton: Nurses are striking, but Humza Yousaf is still in fantasy land

Responding to the comments from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and RCN Scotland’s director Colin Poolman, who described a “recruitment crisis” in nursing and warned of "years of under-investment" in nursing on this morning's BBC Good Morning Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Nursing union officials are warning that staff are exhausted and staffing levels are at dangerous levels. They are striking because they know this situation cannot continue.

“If Humza Yousaf thinks our NHS is performing well; he is living in fantasy land. Since his NHS recovery plan was launched, virtually every measure of performance has got worse.

“Week after week, the SNP's strategy is deflect, deflect, deflect. They spin the stats and compare a bad situation with an even worse situation to make the bad one look good. The Health Secretary’s comments are deafeningly cynical and, at their worst, deeply misleading.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for a burnout prevention strategy and a staff assembly to calm the crisis. These proposals have been voted down or ignored by a pig-headed SNP/Green coalition which would rather turn a blind eye.

“Nurses needs new hope. Rather than distract themselves with a billion-pound bureaucratic takeover of social care, the government must overhaul pay and conditions to put an end to this sorry mess.”