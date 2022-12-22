Cole-Hamilton: More than a quarter of a million in taxpayer money wasted on Supreme Court farce

Responding to the cost of the Scottish Government’s Supreme Court’s case totalling £251,728.69, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Having faced a humiliating defeat in the Supreme Court, we now learn that the Scottish Government threw away over a quarter of a million in taxpayer money on this farce.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the SNP to refund every penny of that money and for all the civil servants working on yet more separation papers to be immediately redeployed.

“Households feeling the weight of the cost of living and patients suffering in pain as they wait for treatment will be absolutely baffled by this gross waste of public money.

“This government must focus on what really matters- that starts with refunding money they wasted on a spree of navel-gazing. Scotland needs new hope, not old divisions.”