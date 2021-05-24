Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Missed vaccine appointments shows need for registration drive

Commenting on reports that around half of people failed to turn up at the Glasgow Hydro for their vaccine appointments this weekend, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Younger age groups are more likely to move frequently and have less contact with their GPs so the government should be exploring a range of options as to how they can get people registered and get their jab.

"There are tens of thousands of young people desperate to get vaccinated who have not had that option yet. The pandemic has taken away too much for too long, if we want to go back to our normal lives, we need to get vaccine coverage as high as possible.

"The vaccine is our best weapon against the virus.  If you did not receive your letter, please check with your GP. I strongly encourage everyone who can to book their appointment and get their jab"

