Cole-Hamilton: Minister must make social care packages easier to access

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the Scottish Government to stop their centralisation mission and get to grip with the social care crisis on the ground, as new figures show increases in the number of delayed discharges from hospital.

Of those delayed at the September 2021 census point, there were 1,576 people delayed. Of those, 1,155 people were delayed because of health and social care reasons.

In September 2021, the average number of beds occupied per day due to delayed discharges was 1,615. This is an increase of 8.5% compared to August 2021 when the daily average was 1,489.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“Every day of delayed discharge piles even more pressure on the health service, and makes recovery harder.

“If the Health Secretary wanted to genuinely help patients and staff this winter, he would focus his time and attention on fixing the problems that make securing care packages so difficult.

“Instead, the Scottish Government are consulting on a National Care Service, which is already seeing kickback from practitioners across the country. The solution to social care isn’t a centralised ministerial takeover.

“Instead, the government should establish new national care standards that patients can depend on, backed by a step change in pay, conditions and careers for social care staff.”