Cole-Hamilton makes case for support for Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today stood up for the thousands of constituents who work at Edinburgh Airport, as he pressed for additional financial support and the introduction of quarantine testing to help the sector find its feet, protect public health and prevent further importation of the virus.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“As the representative of what normally would be Scotland’s busiest airport, I know the immense toll that the virus has taken on the sector. Edinburgh Airport is the gateway for millions visiting every corner of our country but it's been a shadow of its normal self for months.

“It thankfully remained open throughout for critical repatriation, medical and freight flights. I am immensely grateful to all the staff for that.

“However, longer term, it’s impossible for the sums to add up when most costs like air traffic control and security can’t budge. Across the airport 2000 jobs have already gone. That’s devastating for them personally and a real blow for my Edinburgh Western constituency, where so many live. The remaining 5000 jobs need more protection and fast.

“We need an extended furlough scheme to help avoid further layoffs as well as a vastly improved quarantine system with airport testing and follow ups at home, guided always by the science and public health.

“These measures could help the sector find its feet, boost consumer confidence and prevent further importation of the virus. My constituents in Edinburgh Western will be watching closely and hoping that the Scottish Government take action.”