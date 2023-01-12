Cole-Hamilton: Long Covid inquiry has been a long time coming

Responding to the launch of a new long Covid inquiry by the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“This inquiry has been a long time coming. Nearly 200,000 Scots are suffering from long Covid, but the Scottish Government’s approach has been lacklustre.

“At the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference, my party passed a motion calling for the delivery of comprehensive and accessible care. We want to see dedicated long Covid clinics across the country and Scotland-wide access to physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehab.

“Patients and families cannot be put on hold for any longer. We need a thorough and expeditious inquiry that asks wide-ranging questions of the government, such as why it refused to give health boards more money to deal with an illness which has turned so many lives upside down.”