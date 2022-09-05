Cole-Hamilton: Liz Truss will be more of the same

Commenting on the victory of Liz Truss in the Conservative party leadership contest, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Under Liz Truss, we're set to see more of the same as under Boris Johnson. From the cost-of-living emergency to the NHS crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, have no plan and have failed our country. Alongside the SNP, the Conservatives are part of the clash of nationalisms that has held Scotland back.

"The Government needs to scrap October’s energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe for families and pensioners this winter.

"We need a General Election, to get the Conservatives out of power and deliver the real change the country needs."