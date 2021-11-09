Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton leads first parliamentary debate on long Covid

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has this afternoon lead the first Scottish Parliament debate on long Covid after new figures published this week showed the number of people reporting experiencing the condition on 2 October soared to 92,000, up 13,000 on the previous month.  

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for: 

  • Specialist long Covid clinics in every health board, 
  • The training of long Covid community nurses to offer in-home support,   
  • Country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab, 
  • A policy of no financial detriment for workers who are absent for long periods of time due to long Covid.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“The Scottish Government has refused to acknowledge the serious and debilitating nature of Long Covid as a condition.

“GPs and charities are doing their best but this debilitating event is on a different scale. The government's webpages aren't much use to someone with air-hunger who feels like they are suffocating and is literally gasping for breath.

“Specialist Covid clinics should exist as a one-stop shop. There is a real advantage in being able to see the medical professionals you need in one place. It could be combined with other help to access wider support and financial advice.

“Many of the people who suffer from Long Covid end up experiencing significant financial challenges either because they are unable to work, or they are having to shell out for treatment or health investigations. Those with caring responsibilities are particularly high risk to this, and the threat of financial difficulties can end up pushing themselves beyond their limits and reducing their quality of life even further.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies