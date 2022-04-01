Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton kicks off council campaign pledging to bring new hope to every corner of Scotland

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today kicked off his party’s election campaign pledging to bring new hope to every corner of Scotland.

The party is standing 266 candidates, its highest number since 2007. This means that 280,000 more people in Scotland will be able to vote for a Liberal Democrat than in 2017.

The party has already gained two councillors in wards that it did not hold after the 2017 election with Christopher Price in Buckie being the first Liberal Democrat to be elected in Moray since 2003 and John Grafton elected in Caol and Mallaig, Highland.

Launching the campaign, Mr Cole-Hamilton also marked out the Liberal Democrats as the clear challengers to the SNP in Edinburgh, having more candidates (22) than Labour (20) Conservatives (20) and the Greens (17).

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“This election is a big opportunity for our party. With the highest number of Liberal Democrats standing since 2007, this is a moment for regrowth and renewal.

“After everything we’ve been through, Scotland needs new hope right now. At the coming council elections, you’ll only find that hope with the Scottish Liberal Democrats. 

“The SNP have been in power for 15 years, starving councils of funds and cutting back on local services. From the capital to the Highlands, it’s time to send them a message that it’s time for a change.

“After two years of pandemic and with people facing the biggest hit to household budgets in a generation, communities need councillors who will work hard for them all year round.

“Over the next five weeks I will be making the case for cutting rail fares, properly funding local government and insulating every home in Scotland to protect people from the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.”

