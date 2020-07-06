Cole-Hamilton: Justice Secretary must explain misleading evidence to health committee

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf to make an urgent statement to Parliament to explain why he appeared to mislead the Parliament’s health committee.

The Cabinet Secretary told the last meeting of the health committee on the 23rd of June that the Scottish Government were routinely checking travellers coming into Scotland when he stated:

“Public health officials are carrying out spot checks... ...They are contacting approximately 20% of travellers.”

However, it emerged on the weekend that four weeks on from the Scottish Government’s initial announcement, not one check to ensure air arrivals were in isolation had been conducted.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“A fortnight ago the Justice Secretary said that 20% of travellers were being contacted to check that they are isolating. Yet this weekend it became clear that this was not the case and it wasn’t happening.

“The Cabinet Secretary’s evidence to the committee seems to be completely at odds with the truth as we now understand it and Parliament deserves an explanation.

“The Government have said repeatedly this week that they couldn’t start the checks due to a delay in security clearance from the UK government. If there was a problem of this kind, why did the justice secretary not mention that in his committee evidence and why did he insist that it was happening as planned.”