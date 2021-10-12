Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Judge-led inquiry has to be the priority

Posted by Media Team

Responding to Scottish Labour's call for a Holyrood Covid inquiry, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The joint Westminster committee report identifies failing after failing at a time when both the UK and Scottish Governmentwere working in tandem. 

"People whose parents died in care homes, those struggling with long Covid and those whose businesses went under need answers about the decisions that were taken which turned their lives upside down.

"However, let’s not pretend that meaningful scrutiny of the biggest decisions taken by SNP ministers will come from passive SNP backbenchers and green MSPs bound by a ‘no surprises’ contract. 

"What we need is a proper independent inquiry led by a judge with legal powers to get to the bottom of this. This should be set up by Christmas and given a strict timeline for making an initial report of its findings." 

