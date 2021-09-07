Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Ironclad plan needed to eradicate mental health waits

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton today said the Scottish Government must show it has “an ironclad plan” to bring down mental health waits after new statistics showed 2,138 children waiting over a year for mental health treatment.

Quarterly Public Health Scotland statistics also show 5,000 adults waiting over a year.

The 18 week treatment target was missed for more than 1 in 4 children and young people (27.4%) while 17.3% of adults weren’t seen on time.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“Earlier this year Scottish Liberal Democrats secured £120 million extra for mental health services. These statistics show how badly that funding and more is needed.

“It is devastating for children and their families that so many have to wait over 18 weeks for treatment, let alone over a year. After everything they have been through, nobody deserves to be met by a wait for help that must feel endless.

“Pre-pandemic the only thing the SNP’s last waiting times recovery plan had delivered in three years was the worst waits on record for children and young people. Now they are promising to clear waiting times in two years.

“The Scottish Government needs to immediately publish its working in full because children and young people deserve access to the best care. They must not be parked on medication or referred to online interventions because ministers have a target to reach. It requires proper investment on top of the £120 million already secured by Scottish Liberal Democrats and a ironclad plan to increase the workforce.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies