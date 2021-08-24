Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: 'Inquiry must lead to timely answers to important questions'

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Government’s announcement that the first steps will be taken towards establishing an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“There have been many distinctly Scottish problems during the pandemic. A distinct, judge-led inquiry is therefore essential.

“Last summer, the Scottish Government mismanaged quarantine and the return of students to campus allowing the virus to be re-seeded. Test and Protect was unprepared for the pressure of restrictions easing and tracing collapsed. People were discharged in their thousands from hospitals to care homes without tests or even after testing positive.

“This needs to be an avenue to accountability and responsibility for what happened in Scotland. For the families of care home residents in particular, who had information about their loved ones deliberately withheld until it was politically convenient for the SNP, this inquiry must lead to timely answers to important questions.”

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies