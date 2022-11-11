Cole-Hamilton hits out at Scottish government agriculture policy as he visits Lauriston farm

Speaking ahead of a visit to Lauriston farm, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today criticised the Scottish Government’s agriculture policy and warned that a failure to deliver a new agriculture payments framework is deterring investment in the industry.

Mr Cole-Hamilton was invited on the visit after attending NFU Scotland's #FoodNeedsAFarmer campaign rally outside the Scottish Parliament last week alongside agriculture spokesperson Claire Mclaren. The rally was designed to highlight the need for farmers, crofters and food producers to be at the heart of Scotland's new agricultural policy, ahead of a forthcoming Agriculture Bill which is expected to deliver a new framework for the industry.

NFU Scotland have repeatedly criticised Scottish Ministers for an "information vacuum" over future policy and support schemes. They have also appealed for urgent action to address the "worsening food security crisis" with proper recognition of food production in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Over the past six months I have criss-crossed the country from highland shows to farming communities in the Borders. What is clear to me is that the Scottish Government’s failure to deliver a fresh agriculture framework is deterring investment and innovation and undermining confidence within the sector.

“Farmers feel like the deck is stacked against them. Even when the government makes big promises, the reality never stacks up.

“Let me give an example of the sleight of hand that farmers have got used to from the SNP: ministers announced with great fanfare that agricultural support payments for the year would be delivered early. In practice this only applied to a handful of payments, with many more farmers waiting as long or in some cases, even longer than last year. Yet again the SNP overpromise and underdeliver.

“Even if they were delivered early, these payments are no substitute for the urgent clarity needed on future funding and policy.

“The quality of Scottish produce is recognised worldwide but it needs a government commitment to match”.