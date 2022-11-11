Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton hits out at Scottish government agriculture policy as he visits Lauriston farm

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of a visit to Lauriston farm, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today criticised the Scottish Government’s agriculture policy and warned that a failure to deliver a new agriculture payments framework is deterring investment in the industry. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton was invited on the visit after attending NFU Scotland's #FoodNeedsAFarmer campaign rally outside the Scottish Parliament last week alongside agriculture spokesperson Claire Mclaren. The rally was designed to highlight the need for farmers, crofters and food producers to be at the heart of Scotland's new agricultural policy, ahead of a forthcoming Agriculture Bill which is expected to deliver a new framework for the industry. 

NFU Scotland have repeatedly criticised Scottish Ministers for an "information vacuum" over future policy and support schemes. They have also appealed for urgent action to address the "worsening food security crisis" with proper recognition of food production in Scotland. 

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“Over the past six months I have criss-crossed the country from highland shows to farming communities in the Borders. What is clear to me is that the Scottish Government’s failure to deliver a fresh agriculture framework is deterring investment and innovation and undermining confidence within the sector.

“Farmers feel like the deck is stacked against them. Even when the government makes big promises, the reality never stacks up. 

“Let me give an example of the sleight of hand that farmers have got used to from the SNP: ministers announced with great fanfare that agricultural support payments for the year would be delivered early. In practice this only applied to a handful of payments, with many more farmers waiting as long or in some cases, even longer than last year. Yet again the SNP overpromise and underdeliver.

“Even if they were delivered early, these payments are no substitute for the urgent clarity needed on future funding and policy.

“The quality of Scottish produce is recognised worldwide but it needs a government commitment to match”. 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies