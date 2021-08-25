Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton highlights long covid risk as more than 5,000 covid cases reported

Posted by Media Team

Responding to the announcement that Scotland has reported more than 5,000 coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Breaking through 5,000 confirmed cases a day shows that this virus is still an active threat. Of these 5,000 many will be living with the consequences for months and years to come.

"It is hugely important that everyone gets both doses of the vaccine. The Scottish Government should be ringing everyone who remains vaccinated to offer them appointments and lay any fears to rest.

"The Scottish Government also needs to be investing far more in support for those with long covid including specialised clinics and new in-home support. Today’s NHS Recovery Plan offered nothing to help Scots with long covid. They would be better off moving to England. That needs to change.”

