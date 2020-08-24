Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Cole-Hamilton: Health Sec must get to the root of the test booking problem urgently

Responding to reports of faults with the coronavirus test-booking system, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: 

“This is an extremely concerning development. We know how important it is to test quickly and contain the spread of this virus.  

“People need to have trust in the system and be provided with accurate information about the nearest test centre.  

“It would be disastrous if people displaying symptoms travel longer distances than they should. 

“The Health Secretary must get to the root of this problem urgently. We can't afford for the system to fall down whenever demand increases.”

