Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Government should be ashamed as child homelessness rises

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today condemned the Scottish Government for failing to take adequate steps to tackle child homelessness, as more and more households with children depend on temporary accommodation. 

The latest Scottish Government homelessness statistics show that the number of children in temporary accommodation has risen to 8,635, an increase of 17% since 2020/21. The number of households with children in temporary accommodation has also increased to 4,245, climbing by 11% from the previous year.

The figures also showed that 47% of households with children spent seven months or more in temporary accommodation compared to 38% of households that didn’t have children.

100 homeless applications continue to be made every day.

Responding to the news, Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:  

“This is absolutely heart-breaking news. With a cost-of -living crisis that is spiralling out of control every day, children are becoming some of the worst affected.  

“The government should be ashamed. In a paper released yesterday, they failed to identify the cost-of-living emergency as a priority for government action. This is shockingly tone-deaf and dangerously ignorant. 

“Children need a stable home. It is absolutely foundational to the quality of their lives. 

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would re-establish social renting as a long-term option, bring thousands of long-term empty homes back into use and put fairness at the heart of the social security system.” 

