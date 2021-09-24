Cole-Hamilton: Government’s Covid ID scheme is a dog’s breakfast

Responding to UK Hospitality Scotland Executive Director Leon Thompson’s comments on Good Morning Scotland, in which he noted

"We are seven days from this coming in, we haven't seen the regulations that the government are still drafting, we haven't seen any guidance from the Scottish Government and the government hasn't produced any business impact assessment or indeed a quality impact assessment either, so we are really still very much in the dark",

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“The hospitality industry thinks this scheme is a dog’s breakfast. They are being expected to get hold of new equipment in a week, without even getting clear guidance of what is expected of them.

“The First Minister has provided no clarity about how she expects venues to spotcheck their patrons nor how "visual checks" of QR codes work. Unless a bouncer possesses Robocop-like skills, that will not be possible.

"The Government is risking pushing people into a Covid ID black market and making premises less safe for everyone.

“We are only seven days away from the introduction of this scheme but businesses and patrons are still in the dark.”

