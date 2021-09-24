Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Government’s Covid ID scheme is a dog’s breakfast

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to UK Hospitality Scotland Executive Director Leon Thompson’s comments on Good Morning Scotland, in which he noted 

"We are seven days from this coming in, we haven't seen the regulations that the government are still drafting, we haven't seen any guidance from the Scottish Government and the government hasn't produced any business impact assessment or indeed a quality impact assessment either, so we are really still very much in the dark",

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“The hospitality industry thinks this scheme is a dog’s breakfast. They are being expected to get hold of new equipment in a week, without even getting clear guidance of what is expected of them. 

“The First Minister has provided no clarity about how she expects venues to spotcheck their patrons nor how "visual checks" of QR codes work. Unless a bouncer possesses Robocop-like skills, that will not be possible. 

"The Government is risking pushing people into a Covid ID black market and making premises less safe for everyone.

“We are only seven days away from the introduction of this scheme but businesses and patrons are still in the dark.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies